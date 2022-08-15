UN envoy seeks expanded Yemen truce to spur ceasefire talks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The top U.N. envoy for Yemen says he is intensifying efforts to achieve an expanded truce between the warring parties that will hopefully lead to the start of talks on a ceasefire and preparations for resuming a Yemeni-led political process. Hans Grundberg told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that the Aug. 2 agreement by the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels to a two-month extension of the truce that began April 2 continues the longest pause in fighting since Yemen’s civil war began in 2014. He warns that failure to extend the truce will lead to renewed violence.

