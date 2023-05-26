Palm Springs reopens Indian Canyon Drive at the wash

The City of Palm Springs reopened Indian Canyon Drive Saturday around noon.

It was originally closed to all traffic early Friday morning through the Whitewater Wash due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Palm Springs Police issued a statement saying, "Indian Canyon Drive is closed through the wash area (Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Ave) due to poor visibility from blowing sand."

The normally busy roadway connects the city of Palm Springs to Interstate 10.

Alternate detours include Gene Autry Trail, Vista Chino Road, Highway 111, Dinah Shore Drive, and Ramon Road.

