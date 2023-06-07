Officials break ground on 108-unit affordable apartment complex in Coachella

The shovels hit the dirt in Coachella on a new 108-unit affordable apartment community for low-income families.

City leaders say the Tripoli housing project is part of their ever-growing effort to help residents struggling to make ends meet.

“Cost of living has gone up, rent has gone, food prices, gas prices, everything has gone, up and everything but it's the leadership out of Coachella that's really decided valued affordable housing and made it a priority,” said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

The new development will be built on an empty lot in between Cesar Chavez street and Tripoli Avenue.

Just in front of its sister project - Pueblo Viejo Villas - and a short distance from the city’s library and community park.

“It’s just critical that they high-quality housing, well-supportive housing, this have services for folks such as, computer labs for kids,” Jim Anderson, chief development officer for Chelsea Development Corporation.

Ten apartments will be set aside for those who have family members with disabilities.

Hernandez says the $63 million milestone is thanks to state, county, and local funding efforts.

Part of the money will also help spruce up the nearby area where the apartments will be going up.

“It’s going to bring up sidewalk construction, street improvements that we haven't seen in part of this city and were also going to see a new park on 9th Street,” Coachella councilmember Dr. Frank Figueroa.

Local leaders tell us construction of the apartments will be completed within the next 15 months.

“Our units are for 30-60 percent AMI, which stands for area median income, so folks have to be income qualified,” Alex Earl of the Chelsea Development Corporation.

Families will be able to begin applying for the Tripoli apartments in September 2024.

“We’ll have a waiting list that opens up for the project and there will be a sign out here in the streets and we will advertisements where folks can call and get on the waiting list,” Earl added.

For more information on the project, visit: https://www.coachella.org/departments/development-services/tripoli-mixed-use-project-63007