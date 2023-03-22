Boris Johnson facing high-stakes grilling over ‘partygate’
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started testifying to a crucial hearing on whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties. Johnson denies deliberately lying. But if found to have done so he could face suspension or even lose his seat in Parliament. He told the committee on Wednesday that the rule-breaking events were wrong and “I bitterly regret it.” But he added that “hand on heart … I did not lie to the House.” Johnson is being questioned by the House of Commons standards committee over his statements about rule-breaking parties in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.