Boris Johnson facing high-stakes grilling over ‘partygate’

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has started testifying to a crucial hearing on whether he misled Parliament about lockdown parties. Johnson denies deliberately lying. But if found to have done so he could face suspension or even lose his seat in Parliament. He told the committee on Wednesday that the rule-breaking events were wrong and “I bitterly regret it.” But he added that “hand on heart … I did not lie to the House.” Johnson is being questioned by the House of Commons standards committee over his statements about rule-breaking parties in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.