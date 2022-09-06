DAP Health holding monkeypox vaccine clinics

After recently receiving 1,000 vials from the Health and Human Services Administration, DAP Health will hold two upcoming invite-only monkeypox vaccination clinics.

The first clinic will be held at its campus on September 10th. The other will be held in partnership with Riverside County at the Palm Springs Convention Center on September 17th.

Those who attend must be invited by DAP Health or the county, after filling out the vaccine interest form. The link to that form can be found here: rivcoph.org/mpx/vaccine-interest-form

"In this region there's been a severe lag of vaccines that have been available to providers like DAP Health to be able to give vaccines to our community. That's why we have to assure that the highest-risk people in our community get these vaccines," the Director of Community Health and Sexual Wellness C.J. Tobe said.

Tobe said the 1,000 vials DAP Health received "will allow us to vaccinate between 4,000 and 5,000 people."