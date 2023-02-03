Massachusetts police on the hunt for 200-pound stolen Shrek statue

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Shrek is love, Shrek is life, Shrek is… missing?

Police in Hatfield, Massachusetts, have launched a search for a 200-pound statue of the cinema ogre after it was reported missing from its home.

The Hatfield Police Department posted an alert about the absent ogre on Facebook on Wednesday. They included a photo of the fluorescent-green cement statue, clad in Shrek’s iconic vest.

“If you have any information of his current whereabouts please reach out to our department or return him in the condition you found him,” the department said.

The Hatfield Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

And the swamp resident is already being missed, according to police.

“The dragon sculpture he lives with is frustrated and lonely,” the department said in the Facebook post.

Shrek, a green, antisocial and territorial ogre, is the titular character of the 2001 Dreamworks film. The movie, which parodies other fairy tales, has had an enduring legacy and spawned multiple sequels and spinoffs.

