New tourism impact study on Coachella Valley Arena

The Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) announced on Monday their study on the tourism impact for the Coachella Valley Arena, a new state-of-the-art sports and entertainment arena in the Thousand Palms community of Riverside County.

The arena is being privately financed by Oak View Group (OVG), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries.

The impact study looks ahead to the arena's full one-year period of operation in 2023, examining the benefits driven by the visitor component of expected events at the arena, which include professional sports, concerts, family shows, and conventions and conferences.

With an average of 159 events at the arena expected per year, approximately two per week with an average attendance of nearly 6,000 per event, out-of-area visitors are expected to account for just over 40% of event attendees. Projections for the first full year of operation in 2023 include annual direct spending of $108 million; total business sales of $141 million annually; a total of $42 million in additional income earned by local workers; nearly 1,600 jobs supported each year, including full-time and part-time jobs, on-site and off-site; and state and local tax revenues resulting from the additional economic activity totaling $11.0 million.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with Scott White President of the Greater Palm Springs Covention & Visitors Bureau about their new study.