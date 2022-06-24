Angela Liu, Joey Hayden win first AJGA PGA WEST Junior Championship

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) held its PGA West Junior Championship for the first time at the Nicklaus Tournament course this week. Three rounds of play of a boys and girls division.

Girls

Angela Liu of Irvine, CA won the girls division at (-12). Liu shot 68, 67, 69 for the week and on Friday finished with a 34 on the back nine.

"I just think I was really focused on hitting the fairways and hitting the greens," said Liu. "It means a lot to me, especially now that college coaches can contact us."

Adding to the trophy case 🏆



Angela (Yilin) Liu (-12) wins her third AJGA event at #PGAWESTJrChamp pic.twitter.com/64cw3rSFQY — AJGA (@AJGAGolf) June 24, 2022

Ashley Yun came in second at (-8).

Boys

It came down to the final hole in the boys division.

Calder Overfelt of Newport Beach held a one-shot lead at (-11) heading into 18, but triple bogeyed after hitting a green-side bunker and water.

That opened the door for Joey Hayden who was in the last group. Hayden, Dublin, CA native, was at (-10) coming into 18 and just needed par to win the tournament.

Instead, Hayden knocks down a lengthy birdie putt to finish at (-11) to win the tournament and end his week at PGA West.

"It was a putt that you weren't thinking about making down the hill like that," said Hayden. "I was just trying to lag it down and it happened to go in which was nice."

First AJGA win in the books!



Joey Hayden (-11) is your #PGAWESTJrChamp Boys Division champion. pic.twitter.com/9jjJfxvIZl — AJGA (@AJGAGolf) June 24, 2022

Final Leaderboard from AJGA - Here.