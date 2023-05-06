“He is a special person”, 3rd annual Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational brings in HOF talent

Grant and Lisa Fuhr have started something truly special here in the Coachella Valley. On Saturday, the 3rd annual "Grant Fuhr Celebrity Invitational" was in full swing at Desert Willow Golf resort.

"It's always good to see the guys. They all love supporting charities and we love raising money for the Betty Ford Center. Lots of great participants and great volunteers," said Fuhr. "You can't say enough about everybody."

My 2nd time covering one of my favorite events in the desert, @gf31foundation @grantfuhr @LisaFuhr31. Much more coverage tonight on @KESQ! ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/dID50rbb7d — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 7, 2023

Players in the field included Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson, Cub Swanson, Ron Harper, and many more.

"I'm here for him and all that he is supporting and doing in the community here," said Allen. "He is such a special person and I am glad to call him a friend and support him. This is a really great event and we have a great time here."

Marcus Allen teeing off at Desert Willow Golf Resort

"Fuhr has always been awesome to me and we have golfed together quite a few times," said Swanson. "He has always asked me to come out to his tournament and I'm glad to do it."

UFC HOF Cub Swanson

GRANT FUHR CELEBRITY INVITATIONAL

All proceeds to benefit the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs.