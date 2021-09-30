Goal-line stand by Bengals shifts momentum in win over Jags

AP National Sports

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars jumped out to a surprising 14-0 lead in the first half and had the chance to add to it. But the Cincinnati Bengals stopped quarterback Trevor Lawrence on fourth-and-goal inside the 1 late in the first half in what ended up being a turning point in the game. Cincinnati came out and scored two third-quarter touchdowns to tie the game. The Bengals ended up scoring on all four second-half possessions, with Evan McPherson kicking the game-winning field-goal for the 24-21 victory as time ran out.