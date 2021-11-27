SDSU women beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 at Gulf Coast Showcase

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Lindsey Theuninck and Tori Nelson each scored 11 points and South Dakota State beat No. 19 UCLA 76-66 at the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Jackrabbits outscored UCLA 25-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-31 lead into the break. Paiton Burckhard opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and South Dakota State led by at least five points the rest of the way. Haleigh Timmer made SDSU’s last field goal with 3:37 left. Burckhard and Paige Meyer added 10 points apiece for South Dakota State.