Skip to Content
stacker-Entertainment
By
Published 12:21 AM

Song of the summer the year you graduated from high school


Perry Correll // Shutterstock

Song of the summer the year you graduated from high school


Nederlandse Televisie Stichting // Wikimedia Commons

1958: ‘Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volaré)’


James Kriegsmann // Wikimedia Commons

1959: ‘Lonely Boy’


Decca Records // Wikimedia Commons

1960: ‘I’m Sorry’


Beltone

1961: ‘Tossin’ and Turnin’’


William Morris Agency // Wikimedia Commons

1962: ‘Roses Are Red (My Love)’


Tamla

1963: ‘Fingertips – Pt. 2’


Jac. de Nijs/Anefo // Wikimedia Commons

1964: ‘Where Did Our Love Go’


Øderud // Wikimedia Commons

1965: ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’


Fontana Records // Wikimedia Commons

1966: ‘Wild Thing’


SongLyrics // Flickr

1967: ‘Light My Fire’


General Artists Corporation (GAC)/A&M Records // Wikimedia Commons

1968: ‘This Guy’s In Love With You’


RCA Victor

1969: ‘In the Year 2525’


White House photo by Robert L. Knudsen // Wikimedia Commons

1970: ‘(They Long to Be) Close to You’


Robert Sullivan // Flickr

1971: ‘How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’


AVRO // Wikimedia Commons

1972: ‘Alone Again (Naturally)’


ABC Television // Wikimedia Commons

1973: ‘Bad, Bad Leroy Brown’


RCA Records // Wikimedia Commons

1974: ‘Annie’s Song’


Curtis Gaston / /Flickr

1975: ‘One of These Nights’


Unknown // Wikimedia Commons

1976: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’


RSO

1977: ‘I Just Want to Be Your Everything’


badgreeb Records // Flickr


Joe Haupt // Flickr

1979: ‘Bad Girls’


Columbia

1980: ‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’


RCA

1981: ‘Jessie’s Girl’


Scotti Bros. Records

1982: ‘Eye of the Tiger’


A&M Records

1983: ‘Every Breath You Take’


Joel Bremer // Wikimedia Commons

1984: ‘When Doves Cry’


Joe Haupt // Flickr

1985: ‘Shout’


Olavtenbroek // Wikimedia Commons

1986: ‘Papa Don’t Preach’


Capitol Records

1987: ’Alone’


Island Records/Universal // Getty Images

1988: ‘Roll with It’


EMI USA

1989: ‘Right Here Waiting’


Redhoopoe // Wikimedia Commons

1990: ‘Vision of Love’


A&M Records

1991: ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’


Def American Recordings

1992: ‘Baby Got Back’


Virgin Records

1993: ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’


Atlantic Records

1994: ‘I Swear’


LaFace Records

1995: ‘Waterfalls’


RCA Records

1996: ‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’


Brenda Chase // Getty Images

1997: ‘I’ll Be Missing You’


Vince Bucci/AFP // Getty Images

1998: ‘The Boy Is Mine’


Brenda Chase // Getty Images

1999: ‘Genie in a Bottle’


Liam Nicholls // Getty Images

2000: ‘Bent’


George De Sota // Wikimedia Commons

2001: ‘U Remind Me’


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2002: ‘Hot in Herre’


Frank Micelotta // Getty Images

2003: ‘Crazy in Love’


Carlo Allegri // Getty Images

2004: ‘Confessions Part II’


STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN // Getty Images

2005: ‘We Belong Together’


Peter Kramer // Wikimedia Commons

2006: ‘Promiscuous’


Ralph Orlowski // Getty Images

2007: ‘Umbrella’


Vittorio Zunino Celotto // Getty Images

2008: ‘I Kissed a Girl’


Ethan Miller // Getty Images

2009: ‘I Gotta Feeling’


Christopher Polk // Getty Images

2010: ‘California Gurls’


Kevork Djansezian // Getty Images

2011: ‘Party Rock Anthem’


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2012: ‘Call Me Maybe’


Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images

2013: ‘Blurred Lines’


Kevin Winter // Getty Images

2014: ‘Fancy’


Frazer Harrison // Getty Images

2015: ‘Cheerleader’


Christopher Polk // Getty Images

2016: ‘One Dance’


Sergi Alexander // Getty Images

2017: ‘Despacito’


Jamie McCarthy // Getty Images

2018: ‘In My Feelings’


Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2019: ‘Old Town Road’


Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020 // Getty Images for MTV

2020: ‘Rockstar’


The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

2021: ‘Butter’

stacker-Entertainment

Stacker

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content