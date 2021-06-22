Temperatures return closer to seasonal with some additional moisture

7-Day Forecast

Palm Springs hit a high temperature of 112° Monday. This was improvement compared to the record breaking heat experienced last week. We are continuing to track a downward temperature trend through the middle of the week.

The ridge of high pressure that brought the excessive heat is moving southeast, for now. A weak trough of low pressure is helping to filter in cooler air to the region. This trough will also bring breezy winds each afternoon through Thursday. Additionally, moisture is being pulled in from the south. This moisture will bring more clouds to the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas Tuesday and Wednesday along with isolated shower and storm activity. Any rain, mostly for mountain areas, will be light. For other areas, chances are slim but not ruled out. The biggest concern is with dry lightning. What many of us will see is virga, the rain falling will likely evaporate before it reaches the surface. If you spot it, send pictures to share@kesq.com!

Temperature wise, the average this time of year in Palm Springs is 105°. We will be close to that Wednesday and Thursday. Then, by the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures are expected to warm back up into the one-teens. That ridge of high pressure will be building back over the region and bring the heat and drier air.

