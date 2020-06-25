Staying warm for now but a cool down is on the way

Local Forecast

A lower air quality index (AQI) number than monitors were reporting yesterday evening but the still the Coachella Valley is in the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' category.

A Smoke Advisory, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, remains in effect through the afternoon due to the mulch fire burning in Thermal.

Despite the clouds overhead today, afternoon temperatures still climbed above the date's average of 105°.

The heat is sticking with us into the weekend before a trough of low pressure arrives on Sunday bringing cooler air and gusty winds to the desert.