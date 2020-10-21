The 90s are back in the desert

Local Forecast

Temperatures at this time yesterday were still in the 100s but Wednesday has brought highs in the 90s across the Coachella Valley.

as of 3:40 p.m.

Cooler air will continue to move into the southwest as a trough of low pressure digs south through the week.

Average high temperatures for the week are in the upper 80s. Palm Springs will begin to feel seasonal by Saturday.

