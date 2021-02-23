Warm and sunny with wind on the way

Local Forecast

Clear skies remain through the night as Palm Springs' temperatures cool into the upper 60s by 9:00 p.m.

A trough will move into the Great Basin Wednesday/Thursday and winds will turn offshore as a result.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for the Inland Empire and Cajon Pass for winds that could gust up to 70 MPH.

The Coachella Valley will experience the Santa Ana winds as well, though not as strong as communities to the west.

Warm weather continues in our forecast through the week with a drop into the 70s on Thursday.

