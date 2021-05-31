Warming temperatures into June

Local Forecast

A warm and mostly sunny Memorial Day in the desert. High temperatures were close to the seasonal average (99°) and the wind has remained on the light side. Skies will clear through the evening and temperatures will slowly cool into the low 90s around 9:00 p.m.

Much like today, dew point temperatures will be in the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Enough to feel a touch of humidity but evaporative coolers should work just fine.

Temperatures are on the rise through the middle of the week with highs near 107-110° expected each afternoon.

Checking in on the tropics... Blanca is now a tropical storm southwest of Mexico. Maximum sustained winds are at 45 MPH and brief strengthening is expected Tuesday before slowly weakening through the rest of the week.

