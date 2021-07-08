Main Focus: Heat and humidity

Local Forecast

High pressure continues to reside over the Desert Southwest and above-normal temperatures remain throughout the week's forecast. Palm Springs and Thermal both recorded a high of 110° this afternoon.

Today was 3° cooler than yesterday because of the addition of monsoon moisture. Dew point temperatures have been in the 60s throughout today creating muggy conditions.

A Heat Advisory is now in effect for Riverside County mountains below 6,000' until 8:00 p.m. Monday. Highs here could reach 100°. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into place for the Coachella Valley and Joshua Tree National Park Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Depending on the amount of moisture in the atmosphere this weekend, temperatures could climb to 120°.

The humidity will linger through Friday with dew point temperatures staying in the 60s. Some drying is expected, even with partly cloudy skies, on Saturday and temperatures will climb even higher as a result. Palm Springs' record high for Saturday's date is 119°. The First Alert Weather Team will be watching the numbers closely.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!