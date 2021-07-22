Humidity increases the chance of storms

Local Forecast

Humidity and dew points are much higher today than yesterday, so the opportunity for thunderstorms and scattered showers rises as well. We certainly need the rain amidst the drought, but dry lightning strikes can pose wildfire risks. The best chance of storms is later this afternoon between 2 and 7 p.m.

The water vapor continues to stream into the Valley from the southeast, and that pattern continues into the afternoon.

The southeasterly winds will provide a continuous influx of moisture through much of the day.

We should dry out a touch by tomorrow, as winds change direction and flow in from the northwest. Highs will steadily drop as we move through the weekend, but humidity returns Sunday along with the chance of thunderstorms and showers.