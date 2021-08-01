Warmer and drier conditions join the Coachella Valley this week

Local Forecast

Palm Springs reached a high temperature of 107° on Saturday. This is just a couple degrees away from the average high temperature of 109°. Even though we were slightly below average, the humidity made it feel much warmer.

A trough of low pressure off the coast will bring drier air to Southern California. This is pushing monsoonal moisture east and will cut off any monsoonal moisture flow to the region. There are no thunderstorm chances being tracked for the mountains and desert Sunday. High pressure will build over the southwest through the week and temperatures will begin to rise and conditions will continue to dry. Dew points have already fallen Sunday morning compared to Saturday morning.

Orange colors on water vapor imagery showing drier air filtering into the region Sunday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week with temperatures on the valley floor near 116°. It looks like we will see some cooling toward the next weekend with monsoonal moisture not looking to make a comeback for this coming week.

