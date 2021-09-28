Gusty winds will slowly clear smoke from Valley skies

Local Forecast

Skies remain quite hazy and smoky this morning due to a smoke incursion from wildfires burning to the North, as this photo from view Daniel Carillo demonstrates.

Winds will increase this afternoon and evening will help usher the smoke out of our Valley skies into the afternoon.

A Wind Advisory is posted for areas north of Los Angeles as those winds kick-up.

Smoke should gradually filter out through the afternoon.

Air Quality has been modestly impacted, ranging from "Good" to "Moderate" today.

Highs remain in the lower 90s the rest of the week, but gradually warm up into the weekend. In short a great looking forecast to start October.