Taste of fall

Low pressure is moving in from off the coast, which means a change in winds, cooler temperatures, and spotty showers for areas west of the Coachella Valley.

Light rain with minimal accumulation is expected for cities like Beaumont, Banning, and Idyllwild early Monday morning, but it's unlikely we'll see any precipitation in the Coachella Valley. The primary impact locally will be dropping temperatures into the 70's, brought to us by westerly winds.

Expect gusty conditions in our most wind-prone spots like the San Gorgonio Pass and the High Desert. Occasional gusts around the valley floor are likely to range between 15-25 mph, with sustained winds between 5-15 mph. Winds are expected to increase Sunday night and will likely relax by Monday evening.

The rest of the workweek should stay calm, with a gradual warm-up expected by Friday.