Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:24 AM

Mild start to the work week

After a gorgeous weekend that saw highs slightly above normal, we're seeing a modest cooling trend today and tomorrow.

Our seasonal average for the date is 83, and we should be very close to that number the next two days as a trough lingers along the coast.

That storm system is creating gusty winds from NorCal into the Pacific NW.

For us here in the desert, the next 7 day stretch is picture perfect, with some modest Santa Ana Winds developing midweek to warm us up a bit.

Local Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content