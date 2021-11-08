Mild start to the work week

After a gorgeous weekend that saw highs slightly above normal, we're seeing a modest cooling trend today and tomorrow.

Our seasonal average for the date is 83, and we should be very close to that number the next two days as a trough lingers along the coast.

That storm system is creating gusty winds from NorCal into the Pacific NW.

For us here in the desert, the next 7 day stretch is picture perfect, with some modest Santa Ana Winds developing midweek to warm us up a bit.