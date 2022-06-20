Monday: Dry for now; humidity arrives Wednesday

Temperatures are on the rise following the weekend's brief cooldown. Clear skies and mild temperatures will be felt around the Coachella Valley this evening. Sunset is now at 8:00 p.m.!

While we are warming up, typical temperatures for this time of year are expected this week. Something new that will be joining the desert is monsoon moisture. It will move into Southern California by the middle of the week, with dew points climbing the mid and upper 50s on Wednesday.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms around the Coachella Valley starting Wednesday morning, with an increase in potential in the afternoon. Lingering moisture could even generate isolated storms over the desert on Thursday.

High temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average through the workweek before a quick rise, near 110°, this weekend.