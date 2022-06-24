Skip to Content
Humidity drops as temperatures rise

High pressure is heating things up across the Southern two-thirds of the nation, and we're included.

The good news is drier air is finally filtering in, and we'll see lower dew points and humidity today, making it more comfortable despite the heat.

Dew points should be dropping into the 30s and even 20s by late this afternoon.

Throughout the weekend, our highs will be near 110, with a touch of humidity returning Monday, and slightly more seasonal numbers by late next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

