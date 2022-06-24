Humidity drops as temperatures rise

High pressure is heating things up across the Southern two-thirds of the nation, and we're included.

The good news is drier air is finally filtering in, and we'll see lower dew points and humidity today, making it more comfortable despite the heat.

Dew points should be dropping into the 30s and even 20s by late this afternoon.

Throughout the weekend, our highs will be near 110, with a touch of humidity returning Monday, and slightly more seasonal numbers by late next week.