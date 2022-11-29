Calmer and clearer conditions for Tuesday

Much calmer winds and improved air quality this Tuesday. The fair and mild conditions will continue through the evening, so go ahead and move those dinner plans outdoors.

The next storm system will move into California on Thursday, though not likely to move into the Southland until Thursday night into Friday morning. Currently, rain doesn't look to amount to much in the desert, but the wet weather will be more impactful to local mountains.

Mild temperatures will continue for the end of November and into the start of December.

