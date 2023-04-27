Triple-digit temperatures are back in the desert

For the second time this year, Palm Springs and Thermal have reached 100°+. The warmer afternoons will result in warmer evenings, only cooling into the 80s after sunset. A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west and is aiding in the warming conditions.

The warmest weekend of the year (so far) is ahead of us, with highs up to 105°. Moving into the month of May, a quick drop in temperatures will occur with the arrival of a trough of low pressure. Breezy conditions will begin Sunday night, with stronger winds expected Monday.

