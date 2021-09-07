Now Hiring: Think Together is looking for part-time & full-time employees

Jobs

Schools across the valley are now in session. In this week's now hiring employer, an employer looking for someone ready to help kids get ahead.

"Think Together" is one of California's largest non-profit providers of after-school and expanded learning programs. Now, they're looking to fill both part-time and full-time positions across the Coachella Valley.

"Our mission is to partner with schools to change the odds for kids. and we do that by aligning and working closely with our district partners," said General manager Jaclyn Aviles.

The organization is partnering with the Palm Springs Unified School District to serve thousands of students across 21 school sites. The staff at "Think Together" helps students after the final bell rings to keep them on the path to success.

"We provide that hands-on experience in the classroom setting. So, anyone who's interested in a long-term career in education, education, administration, organizational leadership, this is the type of role for you," Aviles said.

You can join the team if you are 18 years old or older with a passion for mentoring students. No experience is required and "Think Together" will provide you with training and on-site orientation.

"If you are looking to be in the education field, we have had several staff that have went on to pursue their teaching credential," Aviles said.

Benefits and vacation time are available for full-time positions.

Aviles says there is always an opportunity to move up into different positions.

"I myself have been here over 10 years, and I've held those frontline, part-time staff positions, all the way up to now general manager in one of our regions," Aviles said.

Applications are open now if you want to help guide the next generation.

"It's really a community, a family environment," Aviles said. "So everyone's always getting that support and dedication that they need in order to put their best selves forward.

To apply, visit: https://thinktogether.org/careers/