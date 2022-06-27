Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire 200 resort operations positions across Palm Desert this summer.

Marriott is a globally recognized company that is leisure travel-focused with over 120 resorts worldwide. They offer part-time and full-time positions, along with year-round employment and flexible shift opportunities.

Marriott will be hosting three in-person hiring events throughout the summer:

Marriott's Shadow Ridge Resort Tuesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Marriott’s Desert Springs Villas Tuesday, July 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The Westin Mission Hills Resort Villas Thursday, July 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.



Locals are encouraged to apply for their hourly positions, offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for various departments within the resorts.

Non-tipped hourly positions will start competitively at $19 an hour with all new hourly hires eligible for the sign-on bonus. The resort also offers salaried management positions.

Experience in a related field is encouraged, but not required. The company will provide paid training to all new hires and have flexible scheduling for part-time and full-time employment.

They will be holding various hiring events throughout the summer. To find out more information on how you can apply click HERE.