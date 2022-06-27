Skip to Content
Marriott is looking to hire 200 positions in Palm Desert

Marriott's Shadow Ridge
Marriott
Marriott's Shadow Ridge

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is looking to hire 200 resort operations positions across Palm Desert this summer.

Marriott is a globally recognized company that is leisure travel-focused with over 120 resorts worldwide. They offer part-time and full-time positions, along with year-round employment and flexible shift opportunities.

Marriott will be hosting three in-person hiring events throughout the summer:

  • Marriott's Shadow Ridge Resort
    • Tuesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Marriott’s Desert Springs Villas
    • Tuesday, July 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Westin Mission Hills Resort Villas
    • Thursday, July 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Locals are encouraged to apply for their hourly positions, offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for various departments within the resorts.

Non-tipped hourly positions will start competitively at $19 an hour with all new hourly hires eligible for the sign-on bonus. The resort also offers salaried management positions.

Experience in a related field is encouraged, but not required. The company will provide paid training to all new hires and have flexible scheduling for part-time and full-time employment.

They will be holding various hiring events throughout the summer.

