American Express extends sponsorship of the PGA Tour event through 2028

Just one day before the 63rd American Express Golf tournament tees off in La Quinta on Thursday, tournament director Pat McCab has confirmed to News Channel 3 that American Express will extend its sponsorship of the PGA Tour event in the Coachella Valley through 2028.

The desert classic has changed names several times while having a hard time finding a sponsor that can commit to it long-term.

The tournament will take place on three local golf courses: PGA West Stadium and Nicklaus as well as La Quinta Country Club. It will feature some of the top names in professional golf, like Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, and C.T. Pan.

See what some of the best golfers in the world will be working at the American Express with in Sports Director Blake Arthur's in-depth look at course conditions as well as a list of tee times.

