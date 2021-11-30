AZ woman cited by HOA for having Black heritage flag in front yard

By JASON BARRY

PEORIA, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A Peoria woman received a notice from her HOA after the association said she violated community guidelines for having a Black heritage flag in her front yard.

“At this point, I feel like it’s harassment,” said Nickole Langston. Langston says she received the notice from her HOA after she put up a small garden flag that states ‘Living Unapologetically Black.’

Langston says the flag was a way to show pride in her heritage and never intended it to create controversy. “Most people, unless you have greater than 20/20 vision, you probably won’t be able to read it passing by,” said Langston. “It just basically states that we are Black and we are proud, and it’s not meant to have anything to do with any political party.”

The former U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant says she put up the flag to replace a Black Lives Matter flag she displayed a few months prior. “I can see where the Black Lives Matter flag may have been viewed as political, so I didn’t have a problem removing the flag and replacing it,” explained Langston.

The Fletcher Heights Community, off 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road, has a policy that only allows political signs close to an election. However, Langston says her flag is not political. Arizona’s Family news van drove around the neighborhood and spotted Donald Trump signs and a Police Lives Matter flag in front of several houses.

Some neighbors, like Les Wrenn, have no problem with Langston’s flag and stand behind her. “Crazy. It’s crazy. And I’d stand behind her all day long,” said Wrenn. Arizona’s Family reached out to the property manager of the HOA, and we were told they have no comment.

