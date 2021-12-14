Mid-Michigan business owner helping Kentucky residents affected by tornadoes

By James Felton, James Paxson

Michigan (WNEM) — Cleanup is underway in Kentucky after devastating tornadoes ripped through the Midwest.

At least four tornadoes hit Kentucky Friday evening, one of them stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles. More than 60 people were killed in that state alone.

Homes, businesses, and much more were swept way in the massive path of destruction. Thousands were left to survive the Winter without heat or running water.

Sandy Catalano is like many Michiganders who saw the images of lives torn apart when tornadoes ripped across the mid-south Friday night.

“It was horrific. You think about these poor families, and especially around the holidays, how devastating it would be to lose everything that you have,” Catalano said.

She is the co-owner of Five:1 athletics in Clio. Catalano said there’s a 53-foot semi-trailer at her business.

“Our hope is that we can fill it up with items that will be useful for these people as they’re trying to get back on their feet and clean up the mess,” Catalono said.

Catalano is hoping to deliver much needed items for tornado survivors on Wednesday.

“We’ve had a few donations dropped off this morning, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” Catalono said.

Five:1 Athletics is located in the back of Kmart Plaza on Vienna Road near I-75. Catalano would like to see residents drop off non-perishable canned food, and personal hygiene items, but that’s not all.

“Contractor bags, tarps, work gloves, head lamps, this is a list of items that we have received from FEMA and from draw which is disaster relief at work,” Catalono said.

Catalano said she is willing to wait longer to fill this truck up. But she’s hoping to get supplies to tornado survivors as soon as possible.

“Put yourself in their position and think about what life would be like for you if your entire home was destroyed and everything in it. So think about the time of year that we’re in and what it’s truly about and let’s work as a community to come together and help out these people down in Kentucky and Tennessee,” Catalono said.

Anyone interested in donating can by calling 810-845-3420.

