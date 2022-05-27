25,000 pounds of Lake Tahoe trash to be turned into eagle sculpture

By Christopher Baker

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) — 25,000 pounds of trash pulled from the water in Lake Tahoe is now being transformed into an eagle sculpture.

The group behind the cleanup, the Clean Up The Lake team, voted to create of sculpture of the litter in the form of a bald eagle holding the Lahontan cutthroat trout. This species has been listed as “threatened” under the Federal Endangered Species Act since 1975.

Previously, the Clean Up The Lake Team said the sculpture will be named “Surfaced,” and will be of an endangered animal native to Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Fund, the group responsible for commissioning artists for the sculpture, had this to say before the official decision was made.

“The fund says “Surfaced” will be a creation put together by internationally recognized artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova by Building 180. That team previously created the Monterey Bay Aquarium-commissioned sculpture “Ethyl,” which is an 82-foot life-size whale that was made from 5,000 pounds of trash.”

The sculpture will go up in the new Tahoe South Events Center in South Lake Tahoe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.