Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KFMB) — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials.

Border Patrol initially responded to reports of an attempted smuggling mission around 6 a.m. just off the coast of Imperial Beach, which prompted a significant response and a command post to be established at Seacoast Drive & Cortez Avenue, Imperial Beach Fire Chief John French told CBS 8.

Dramatic video from OnScene.TV captured several first responders from San Diego Lifeguards and Fire-Rescue, Chula Vista Fire Department, Imperial Beach Fire-Rescue, and law enforcement officers with Harbor Police, San Diego Sheriff’s Department, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection – a massive joint operation to rescue people stranded in chilling water temperatures.

Video also showed one person in CPR status, lying on the shoreline.

Despite lifesaving attempts, San Diego Sheriff’s confirmed two people died on the scene.

Nine people total were pulled from the frigid waters, and of the nine people, two died on the shoreline.

Eyewitnesses said surfers in the water jumped into action to assist first responders with the rescue.

Chief John said a tenth person was suspected missing in the water, but that has yet to be confirmed.

This rescue occurred just a week after an abandoned panga boat washed ashore on Pacific Beach on November 21, and even more notably, after three people were killed and more than two dozen others were rescued when a human smuggling operation attempted to access the Point Loma shoreline of San Diego in May 2021.

No other information was immediately available.

