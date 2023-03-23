City of Houston ‘believes the best path forward’ is to end contract with Inframark

By Lileana Pearson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The City of Houston says its officially terminating its contract with Inframark, the company accused of mismanaging the wastewater system in Kingwood, at the end of the month.

This move comes as Inframark was a top contender for an upcoming contract with the city.

Inframark has operated waste water plants in Houston’s suburbs since 1974, according to the company’s website. But, a statement released from the city says that’s coming to an end this month.

In the release, the city says Inframark breached its contract.

The Houston Police Department searched the Kingwood Central Wastewater Treatment Plant in February after allegations the third-party operator falsified government documents and compliance samples. Investigators said water that had not been properly purified was being released into Bens Branch, which feeds directly into Lake Houston, which is one of the city’s main drinking water sources.

So, the city decided they are better at treating our drinking water, saying Houston Public Works has safely and efficiently operated facilities throughout the city, and therefore will take over.

The contract will officially come to an early close on March 31.

“We are committed to providing the highest quality water services to Houstonians and believe this is the best path forward for Houston water treatment operations,” the city said.

We also heard from Inframark, as it said:

“Over the last five years, since Hurricane Harvey, we have repeatedly asked the City of Houston to address the serious deficiencies in the condition of the equipment at the Kingwood Central Wastewater Treatment Facility…And until recently the city has slow-walked every request. The fact that the city has moved to terminate us as long overdue upgrades are finally being made is both a surprise and a disappointment.”

The company also said it’s nearing an end to an internal investigation in which no evidence of wrong-doing has been found.

