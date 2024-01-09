Woman survives 4 nights trapped in truck after going off Mount Baldy road

By Sid Garcia

CLAREMONT, California (KABC) — A woman survived nearly five days in a wrecked pickup truck after she veered off a road near Mount Baldy and plummeted at least 100 feet down a cliff, according to authorities.

The woman was airlifted to safety around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when a hiker spotted a Ford Ranger that had gone over Mount Baldy Road, at mile marker 3.30, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman reportedly told crews she had been trapped since Wednesday. She was alert and taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Department said.

She also somehow managed to survive the frigid temperatures at night. As of Monday, she is in stable condition.

Authorities say she may have veered off the road while trying to avoid hitting a deer.

