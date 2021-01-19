Two Spirit Airlines agents injured, one hospitalized following carry-on dispute with passengers

Entertainment

Two Spirit Airlines agents were injured and one was hospitalized after a dispute over carry-on bags with three passengers turned violent on Sunday, according to a Spirit Airlines spokesman.

Flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta was boarding when the agents asked the passengers to verify that their carry-on bags were the appropriate size for the aircraft, Spirit Airlines spokesman Field Sutton told CNN.

The passengers then became “combative,” according to Sutton, and the agents “attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft.”

“This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business,” said Sutton.

“All of us at Spirit wish the agents a speedy recovery and thank them for their courage and professionalism.”

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department arrested two people and a third person was cited and released, according to spokeswoman Lisa Gass.

All three passengers are banned from any future travel with the airline, said Sutton.