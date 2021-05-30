Find out which countries are welcoming US tourists back

Entertainment

US passport holders have more international travel options now than at any point during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total US cases have passed the 33.2 million mark since the pandemic started, but the rate has been slowing down a lot recently. The United States is one of the world leaders in vaccination rates and has been leading among nations with a population over 100 million.

The European Union confirmed on May 19 it would open to fully vaccinated vacationers from countries with low Covid-19 infection rates. Italy is already open. But while more countries are opening up, other places have actually tightened restrictions or closed to visitors again because of case surges.

In the end, it’s up to you to decide whether travel to international destinations is a good idea. The health risks are obvious if you’re not fully vaccinated. Variants of the virus have emerged. Nations might change their rules at any time. You may have to adhere to strict curfews and mask mandates. Violations could involve big fines and even jail time.

If you want expert input into your decision, the US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provide Covid-19 risk assessments by country. Both agencies rate many of the countries open to US travelers at Level 4, the highest risk for Covid-19. Also, remember that all air passengers 2 and older must show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that’s no more than three days old to enter the United States.

What follows is an alphabetical list of countries and territories where it’s still possible for US passport holders to go for a vacation.

Click the links we’ve provided for very important details on presenting negative results from Covid-19 tests to enter (including time limits, types of tests allowed and additional tests upon arrival), quarantines (if any), possible exemptions for the fully vaccinated, health insurance requirements, curfews, lockdowns and more. People testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival or while visiting can expect to go into quarantine.

Albania

Blessed with a gorgeous Adriatic Sea coastline, this southeastern European country has no test requirements or quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Anguilla

This upscale British island in the Eastern Caribbean reopened on May 25. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Anguilla International Travelers.

Antigua and Barbuda

This independent nation in the eastern Caribbean, known for sheltered bays and historical sites, is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Antigua and Barbuda government website.

Armenia

From the historic capital of Yerevan to wild national parks, Armenia is open to US tourists. Testing required; quarantines in some circumstances. Details and updates: US Embassy | Armenia’s official Covid-19 travel website.

Aruba

Scroll down to the Dutch Caribbean entry below for information on Aruba and other islands in this group.

The Bahamas

Off the coast of Florida, this large chain of islands is loved for its many beaches. Testing required; exemptions for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Bahamas travel website | Bahamas Travel Health Visa

Bangladesh

This populous South Asian nation offers beaches, interesting architecture and cultural experiences. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Barbados

This British island, the most easterly one in the Caribbean, is set to become an independent republic later in 2021. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Barbados website | Rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers | BIMSafe travel app

Belize

English is spoken in this Central American nation filled with wildlife spotting opportunities and stunning barrier reefs. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempt. No quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Belize Tourism Board.

Bermuda

This island in the mid-Atlantic is renowned for its pink beaches and British flair. Testing and quarantine requirement are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Bermuda Tourism Authority | Specific instructions for immunized travelers.

Bolivia

This landlocked South American country offers surreal landscapes from Andean to jungle. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina features cosmopolitan Sarajevo and gorgeous lakes. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Bosnia Border Police

Botswana

This southern African nation is famed for its wildlife in the Okavango Delta and elsewhere. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Brazil

South America’s largest country has the lure of Rio’s party atmosphere and the Amazon River’s mystique. It also has a very high daily number of Covid-19 cases. Testing required; quarantines are not. Details and updates: US Embassy | health declaration

British Virgin Islands

This pretty island group lies just to the east of the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | BVI government website | BVI Gateway website

Bulgaria

Historic towns and natural landscapes are Bulgaria’s calling cards. Testing required; exemptions for fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy

Colombia

Colombia offers Medellin, “the city of eternal spring,” and lush landscapes. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Colombia’s travel website

Costa Rica

Costa Rica’s rich wildlife and beautiful landscapes draw visitors. No testing or quarantines are required. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Costa Rica website | Health pass form | Costa Rica health insurance

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Côte d’Ivoire is a popular destination for people wanting to enjoy West African culture and food. Testing required; quarantine encouraged but not required. Details and updates: US Embassy | Travel declaration and fee

Croatia

Croatia, the jewel of the Adriatic, is once again open to US leisure travelers. Testing required to enter; exemptions for the fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 infection. No standard quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Croatia official entry form

Cyprus

Both parts of this politically divided Mediterranean island are open to US tourists. The Republic of Cyprus and the northern third of the island administered by Turkish Cypriots (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) each have their own rules of entry and testing. Details and updates: US Embassy in Nicosia | Visit Cyprus

Dominica

This rugged Eastern Caribbean island with deep valleys and 365 rivers has testing and quarantine requirements. Details and updates: US Embassy | Discover Dominica | Online registration portal

Dominican Republic

This Caribbean nation, popular for its resorts and beaches, doesn’t require tests or quarantines. Random health screenings upon arrival. Details and updates: US Embassy | GoDominicanRepublic.com | Electronic entry and exit form

Dubai

Scroll down to the United Arab Emirates entry below.

Dutch Caribbean islands

Find out the important details on these various Dutch islands in the Caribbean — renowned for their hospitality and ocean life — by clicking on the links:

Aruba: Testing required. No quarantine. Details and updates: Aruba’s official tourism site | embarkation and disembarkation card | Aruba Visitors Insurance

Bonaire: Testing required. No quarantine. Details and updates: Bonaire Crisis | Health declaration form

Curaçao: Testing required. No quarantine. Details and updates: Traveling to Curaçao | Curaçao news bulletins | Passenger locator card

Sint Maarten: An autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, shares an island with the French collectivity of Saint-Martin. Testing required. No quarantine. Sint Maarten | Health authorization application | Covid-19 health insurance

Get more US consulate information here.

Ecuador

This Andean country at the equator also owns the Galápagos Islands in the Pacific. Testing required; fully vaccinated exempted. If testing on arrival, quarantine awaiting results. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Egypt

The Nile River nation has been attracting people to see its wonders for centuries. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia has a unique and ancient culture and rugged, otherworldly landscapes. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Before you travel there, closely monitor news reports violence in the northern Tigray region (video) on the border with Eritrea. Details and updates: US Embassy.

French Polynesia

French Polynesia is the idealized South Pacific destination. Testing required. Quarantine in place with exceptions for fully vaccinated travelers and those with proven immunity. Details and updates: Islands of Tahiti | FAQ document | Online ETIS form

Georgia

Georgia is a geographical and cultural crossroads at the Caucasus Mountains. Testing required. Fully vaccinated people can enter with documentation. No general quarantine but with exceptions. Details and updates: US Embassy | Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ghana

This West African cultural jewel offers historical sites, delicious food and surfing. Testing require. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Greece

Greece, with its many ancient ruins and islands, is now open to US travelers. Testing required; exception for the fully vaccinated. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy | Passenger locator form.

Grenada

This Caribbean island with lush rainforests is welcoming US visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Grenada’s Ministry of Health | Travel authorization application

Guatemala

This Central American country offers historical sites and stunning volcano landscapes. Testing required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or those fully recovered from Covid-19. No quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy | Online health pass

Honduras

Honduras has epic diving off Roatan Island and other locations. Testing required. Conditional quarantine in some circumstances. Details and updates: US Embassy | Online precheck form

Iceland

Geysers, glaciers, hot springs and waterfalls await in Iceland. You must be fully vaccinated or have proof of recovery from Covid-19 to enter. Testing and quarantine requirements in place as well. Details and updates: US Embassy | Iceland travel registration

Ireland

Leisure travel to Ireland is discouraged but not forbidden. Testing and quarantine requirements in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Irish government travel page | Passenger locator form

Italy

US travelers can finally return to Rome, Venice and the rest of the country. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Jamaica

Jamaica’s music, laid-back vibe, beaches and food draw visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy in Jamaica | Visit Jamaica website | Online travel authorization form

Kenya

Kenya is the definitive African safari destination, but Nairobi’s urban beat attracts tourists too. Testing required; no quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy | Trusted Travel initiative

The Maldives

These Indian Ocean islands are a favorite among luxury travelers. Testing required, including vaccinated travelers. No mandatory quarantine. Details and updates: US Embassy | Maldives’ official tourism website

Malta

This sun-soaked Mediterranean island is open to US citizen who transit via a “safe corridor country” first. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Public Health Travel Declaration and the Passenger Locator forms

Mexico

The land border between the US and Mexico remains closed through at least June 21, but US travelers can still fly there. No testing or quarantine requirements are in place. The US State Department lists numerous states to avoid because of crime. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Montenegro

This Balkan nation is allowing US travelers. Testing under most circumstances required; exceptions for the fully vaccinated or the naturally immune because of previous Covid-19 illness. Details and updates: US Embassy | Institute of Public Health of Montenegro.

Morocco

This North African favorite is open to specific US travelers only. Testing required, but no quarantines in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Morocco

Namibia

US citizens can visit this southern African desert nation that appeals to adventure travelers. Testing required; quarantine required under some circumstance. Details and updates: US Embassy

Nepal

US travelers can visit the landlocked Himalayan nation. Testing and quarantine requirements in place, regardless of vaccination status. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Nicaragua

Home to historical sites such as Granada and tropical beaches, Nicaragua is open. Testing required; quarantines are not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Avianca Airlines.

North Macedonia

North Macedonia has a part Balkan, part Mediterranean feel and its natural wonders are relatively unknown. No testing or quarantine required. Details and updates: US Embassy | TAV Macedonia.

Panama

Wildlife, beaches, mountain towns and a canal are Panama’s calling cards. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Panama | Online health affidavit

Peru

Peru offers up Incan history, mind-blowing scenery and delicious food. Testing required; quarantine is conditional. Details and updates: US Embassy | Lima airport protocols | Affidavit of health

Rwanda

Rwanda’s green hills and mountains are home to rare gorillas. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Rwanda

Senegal

Senegal, known for its West African beaches and music, welcomes US tourists. Testing is required; no quarantine in place. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Serbia

Serbia is steeped in historical sites and dramatic Eastern European scenery. Testing is required but quarantines are not. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Seychelles

These picture-perfect Indian Ocean islands way off the east coast of Africa are open. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Seychelles Travel Advisory Updates | Travel authorization

South Africa

With superb national parks, wineries and the allure of Cape Town, one of the most popular destinations in Africa is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Be aware some nations aren’t allowing entry to tourists who have recently been to South Africa. Details and updates: US Embassy.

South Korea

From busy Seoul to relaxing Jeju Island, South Korea is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Self-diagnosis app

St. Kitts and Nevis

This Caribbean escape allows only fully vaccinated tourists to visit. Exemptions are in place for children 17 and younger traveling with vaccinated parents. Details and updates: US Embassy | St. Kitts Tourism | Travel authorization form

St. Lucia

Home of the steep and towering Pitons, waterfalls and volcanic beaches, the independent Caribbean nation of St. Lucia is open. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | St. Lucia travel website

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The aftermath of recent eruptions at La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent could make travel to that island difficult. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Covid-19 protocol documents | Official prearrival form

Tanzania

A favorite for big-game safaris, Indian Ocean beaches and Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania is open. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Health surveillance form

Thailand

US passport holders can again visit this fascinating Southeast Asian destination famed for its beautiful beaches and spicy cuisine. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy | Royal Thai Embassy | Certificate of entry

Tunisia

Tunisia offers ancient ruins, desert scenery and sunny Mediterranean beaches. Testing and quarantine requirements in place (starting June 1). Fully vaccinated visitors are exempt from both. Details and updates: US Embassy | Online questionnaire

Turkey

From cosmopolitan Istanbul to rural coastal escapes, Turkey is open. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Passengers must fill out an entry form within the last 72 hours before travel and prepare to be checked for coronavirus symptoms. Details and updates: US Embassy | Form for entry

Turks and Caicos

This British overseas territory northeast of Cuba and southeast of the Bahamas is known for it coral reefs, ripsaw music and low-key vibe. Testing is required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy | Visit Turks and Caicos | Travel authorization form

Uganda

This lush nation in Central Africa offers gorilla trekking, Nile River rafting and beautiful lakes. Testing required; quarantine is not. Details and updates: US Embassy.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE, with its glittering towers and luxury resorts, has emerged as a major world destination in the 21st century. Testing required. Quarantine protocols depend on the emirate. Details and updates: US Embassy.

United Kingdom

Leisure travel to the UK is highly discouraged but not banned. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Rules may vary between England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Details and updates: US Embassy | UK government | Declaration form.

Zambia

Known for Victoria Falls and wildlife, Zambia is allowing visitors. Testing and quarantine requirements are in place. Details and updates: US Embassy.

Recently removed from the open list

The following countries had been allowing US citizens to enter but have closed again or were removed by CNN Travel for other reasons:

— Cambodia: The US Embassy reports the Southeast Asian nation has stopped issuing tourist visas; you can still apply for business-linked visas.

— Chile: It has closed its borders to almost all tourists through May.

— Saba: The very extensive entry requirements currently exclude all but a few US citizens from this small Caribbean island.

— Sri Lanka: No international flights allowed until June 1.

— St. Barts: Temporarily closed to US citizens.

Omitted countries

This is a curated list. CNN Travel has omitted certain open countries if they had very limited numbers of US travelers before the pandemic; have ongoing or recent armed conflicts, terrorism or rampant crime and unrest; or have entry requirements so extensive and complicated that they put the country out of reach of almost all US citizens. However, you can click here to check for the status and entry requirements of any country or territory in the world you wish to visit.