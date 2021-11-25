Celebrate Thanksgiving with some food porn (not that kind)

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

There is no excess on Thanksgiving.

It’s a holiday that celebrates togetherness, cooking and eating. But mostly eating and cooking.

But who needs to cook when you can watch the pros do it all day on various streaming services and networks, or in delicious films like “Chef.”

Here’s a look at some of our favorite food-themed viewing in honor of Thanksgiving:

Food Network

The network that is all food and all cooking all the time has a few Thanksgiving offerings.

Episodes of “The Pioneer Woman,” “The Kitchen,” “Holiday Baking Championship” and “Christmas Cookie Challenge” will air throughout the day.

Netflix

The streaming giant is fat with content about food and cooking.

From the cult favorite “The Great British Baking Show” to “High On the Hog,” “The Chef Show, “Cooked with Cannabis,” “Taco Chronicles” and the “Street Food” series, there is pretty much something for every taste.

And if you want to want to feel better about your cooking skills, tune into “Cooking With Paris,” which features Paris Hilton humorously attempting to navigate the kitchen.

Hulu

Some of the biggest food stars are on Hulu.

Padma Lakshmi of “Top Chef” fame appears in that show and breaks down food and culture in “Taste the Nation.” For something saltier, one of the most famous curmudgeonly chefs ever, Gordon Ramsey, stars in “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Master Chef Legends.”

There’s also Alton Brown hosting “Cutthroat Kitchen,” where chefs battle it out and famed chef David Chang, who stars in “The Next Thing You Eat.

HBO Max

Selena Gomez has recruited some of the best chefs in the world to help her become a better cook.

The result is the cooking show “Selena + Chef.”

Along the way she gets her friends and family to serve as taste testers.

And that’s just some of what’s on the table.

