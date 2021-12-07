Colton Underwood makes it Instagram official with boyfriend Jordan C. Brown

By Marianne Garvey

Colton Underwood is happy and in love.

The former “Bachelor” star, who is currently in Netflix’s “Coming Out Colton,” about his coming out journey, made it Instagram official in honor of his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown’s 39th birthday. Brown is a political strategist.

Underwood posted photos of the two looking happy together in his Stories, writing, “Happy birthday to my dog loving…family man.”

The relationship isn’t featured in “Coming Out Colton,” although Underwood discussed his past relationship with “Bachelor” contestant Cassie Randolph.

“I thought that I found someone who could change me,” Underwood says in the series. “After the breakup with Cassie, it was pretty rough. I hit rock bottom. I took a lot of Xanax, not thinking I was going to wake up the next morning. I did and it was really bad.”

After their breakup, Randolph filed for a restraining order alleging that he stalked and harassed her. She later dropped it and Underwood publicly apologized.

