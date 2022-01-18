Heidi Klum talks $2 million legs

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Heidi Klum’s legs may have been insured for more than $2 million, but one is worth more than another.

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the supermodel and TV host/judge explained that she has a huge scar on one of her legs from falling into some glass as a child.

“Obviously I put so much spray tan on right now you can’t see it right now,” she said. “But, yeah, one was more expensive than the other one.”

Klum said she finds the whole insurance thing “weird.”

“I didn’t insure them, by the way,” she explained. “It was a client that insured them. It wasn’t me.”

The-CNN-Wire

