Steve Harvey ‘uncomfortable’ with Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s PDA

Some things your dad probably isn’t meant to see.

During a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Steve Harvey said he was “uncomfortable” looking at a photo of his daughter, Lori Harvey, sitting on the lap of her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan.

The couple is known for their sometimes steamy public displays of affection shared on social media.

They have been an item for more than a year and Steve Harvey said Jordan spent his second Christmas with the family.

He declared the “Blank Panther” star a good gift giver.

“That’s why I like him,” Harvey said. “He bought me this big 100 [pack] cigar box of the most hard to get cigars, 100 of them in this big box and he gave that to me. He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?”

“Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law,” Harvey joked.

The comedian said Jordan comes from a good family and he’s “pulling” for the “Creed” star.

“At the same time, I got my eye on him,” Harvey joked.

