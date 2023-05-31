Raven-Symoné asked everyone she dated to sign an NDA

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Not even Raven-Symoné’s now wife avoided a non-disclosure agreement in order to be involved with the star.

The former child actress shared recently on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast that she asked everyone she dated to sign an NDA to prevent them from sharing publicly about their personal relationship.

“All of my relationships, especially, obviously, when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she said. “It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that.”

Raven-Symoné got her big break as a little girl starring on “The Cosby Show.” She went on to have her own incredibly popular Disney series, “That’s So Raven” and currently stars in the revival, “Raven’s Home.”

She said she would ask her romantic partners to sign “before the naughty times” and shared that she even reluctantly asked her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday to sign an NDA.

“We were in New York. We were in this outdoor French-type of restaurant, and my mom had been bugging me,” Raven-Symoné said. “She was like, ‘You got to get it signed. I’m like, ‘She’s from the industry.’ And my mom was bugging me.”

It was hard, she said, “because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

Fortunately, Pearman-Maday understood and signed.

“We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all,’ but we also understood that we live in Hollywood,’” the “Cheetah Girls” star said of her new wife. “She knows who she is, so she did it.”

The pair married in 2020.

