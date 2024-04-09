Zendaya is proud of how Tom Holland has handled his career

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Zendaya has offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend Tom Holland.

In a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue, the “Challengers” star praised her “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star for how he handled things after the film was released in 2017.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she said. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

Next up for Holland is a role in London’s West End production of “Romeo & Juliet,” scheduled for May. Zendaya said she “could not be more proud”

“I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she added.

While the pair have been linked for years, they are pretty private about their relationship.

That appears to have only heightened interest in them, based on a story Zendaya shared about a time the two were in Paris and wanted to visit the famed Louvre.

According to the “Euphoria” star, they were warned against it and told “It’s already busy. You might make it worse.” They went anyway, she said, and photos of them taking in the exhibits made the rounds on social media.

“It was actually fine,” Zendaya recalled. “You just kind of get used to the fact that, Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.”

And fame can have its perks. Zendaya said the museum actually allowed them to stay after closing.

“It was one of the coolest experiences ever,” she said. “It was like ‘Night at the Museum.’”

