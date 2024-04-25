Zendaya is tickled by the meme about ‘Spider-Man’ actresses playing tennis stars

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Yes, Zendaya has seen the meme and thinks it’s “funny.”

The “Challengers” star was recently asked about a viral meme that points out that she, Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone have all gone on to play tennis players after appearing in “Spider-Man” films.

Zendaya plays a champion tennis player turned coach in the film “Challengers” and was joined by her costars, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, to promote the film on “Good Morning America.”

“GMA” host Robin Roberts asked the trio if they had seen the meme and the “pipeline” of actresses going from Spidey love to tennis love.

“I don’t know,” Zendaya said. “We were joking. I was like, ‘Maybe it’s some prophecy I need to fulfill.’”

She then added, “It’s quite funny, isn’t that?”

“I don’t know,” Zendaya said. “I guess it worked out for all of them.”

“Challengers” features a love triangle between Zendaya’s character and those played by O’Connor and Faist.

She played Michelle “MJ” Jones in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

After starring as Mary Jane Watson in “Spider-Man” in 2002 and “Spider-Man 2” in 2004, Dunst starred as Lizzie Bradbury in the film “Wimbledon.” She later reprised her original role in “Spider-Man 3” in 2007.

Stone played Gwen Stacy in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” film and its 2014 sequel before being cast as real-life tennis pro Billie Jean King in 2017’s, “Battle of the Sexes.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.