Look of the Week: Did Kylie Jenner channel another famous Kylie?

Megan C. Hills, CNN

Kylie Jenner has made a strong case for glamorous party tops, channeling a disco ball and another famous Kylie, singer Kylie Minogue, at once.

The reality star took date-night dressing to the next level Tuesday, wearing a glittering chain mesh top with a cowl neck and striking hood ahead of a night out with boyfriend Travis Scott. She completed the look with patchwork trousers, a miniature bag and heels, while a video posted to Instagram revealed the top was completely backless aside from a discreet chain holding it in place.

The outfit may be part of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s sizable collection of archival fashion, as the top closely resembled one from designer Paco Rabanne’s 1997/98 Fall-Winter collection. (The sparkling chain mesh, a Rabanne signature, was a giveaway.) But the internet was quick to point out that Jenner’s look also bore similarities to an outfit immortalized by “the other Kylie.”

In 2001, Australian pop star Minogue famously wore a white jumpsuit with a cowled hood for her music video “Can’t Get You Out of My My Head.” Unlike Jenner’s chainmail outfit, Minogue’s was created from clingy white jersey by designer Fee Doran (also known as Mrs. Jones).

This isn’t the first time that Kylie and Kylie have been on similar wavelengths. In fact, the pair have butted heads over a trademark battle dating back to 2015. Minogue, who had been selling products branded “Kylie” prior to Jenner, legally challenged Jenner’s 2015 application to trademark the name.

Jenner never publicly addressed the legal dispute, though Minogue revealed the pair had “come to an agreement.” Appearing on comedian Andy Cohen’s late-night show this year, she said, “I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done.”

Jenner has not confirmed whether she was aware of the similarities between her hooded outfit and Minogue’s. In fact, she paid homage to another singer altogether, posting the look to Instagram alongside a reference to one of Beyoncé’s new songs, “Alien Superstar.” As Jenner sparkled for the camera and strutted down a hallway, the song’s lyrics played over the footage: “I’m too classy for this world, forever I’m that girl.”

Indeed, Beyoncé also donned a sparkling, hooded outfit for the launch party of her album “Renaissance” this week, opting for a leotard with a shimmering cowled black hood.

Perhaps the similarities are less an homage and more a sign of an incoming trend.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.