Coachella 2024: The most stand-out celebrity stage looks

(CNN) — As the dust settles on Coachella for another year, it’s clear the most memorable fashion moments happened on stage. Musicians upped the ante in high-octane performance-wear, from Doja Cat’s head-to-toe human hair ensemble, courtesy of costume designer Charlie Le Mindu, to Grimes dressed in Dion Lee. The artist looked nothing short of commanding while poised atop a hydraulic stage lift wearing a custom Nikita Replyanski helmet to complete the look.

Throughout the event, held in the Palm Springs desert, the volume of the clothes felt louder than ever as ensembles were meticulously matched with daring three dimensional stage design. Tyler the Creator, wearing his own label Golf de Fleur, exploded out of his trailer dressed as a park ranger ready to survey the faux-Joshua Tree canyons and cacti built on-stage during his set. While Ice Spice wore a lace catsuit from veritable clubbing brand I.AM.GIA to sing inside a life-size replica of a New York City subway station. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the costumes became uniforms over the two weekends, with celebrities mostly wearing the same outfits (with the occasional subtle tweak to keep things fresh).

For all of the boldest looks from both weekends of the festival, scroll down.

