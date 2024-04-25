Blades fall off Moulin Rouge windmill in Paris

By Joseph Ataman and Amarachi Orie, CNN

(CNN) — The blades of the windmill atop the famous Parisian dancehall the Moulin Rouge fell off overnight, damaging the facade of the building, it was reported Thursday.

The falling blades tore off the first three letters – “MOU” – of the venue’s sign, but they were replaced on Thursday morning, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported.

No injuries were reported from the damage, Paris’ fire department told BFMTV.

It is unclear what caused the blades to detach, but the venue’s management has ruled out any “malicious act.”

The blades will be put back in place “very, very soon,” Moulin Rouge director general Jean-Victor Clerico told BFM.

Shows at the famous venue will continue without any cancellations, he added.

Located in Paris’ Montmartre district and established in 1889, the Moulin Rouge is one of the world’s most famous cabaret clubs.

The prominent red windmill has been a staple of the venue since its beginnings, although the original structure burned down in 1915. The current windmill was built in the 1920s.

Over the years, the venue has endured fires and undergone renovations to maintain its grandeur, according to the Moulin Rouge website.

The venue hosted the first performance of the French cancan – a dance featuring energetic movements and high kicks for which it is most known.

The Moulin Rouge was also depicted in the works of French artist Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, who immortalized the world of cabaret club in its heyday.

The 2001 musical drama “Moulin Rouge!” – starring Nicole Kidman – was inspired by the Bohemian culture and hedonistic lifestyle at the venue, according to the venue’s website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.