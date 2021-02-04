Palm Springs International Film Festival recognizes actor Anthony Hopkins

Film Festival

The organizers of the Palm Springs International Film Festival today announced Anthony Hopkins as the Career Achievement Award winner for his performance in "The Father."

Anthony Hopkins is one of the greatest and most respected actors of his generation, who has brought to the screen so many memorable performances from 'The Silence of the Lambs,' 'The Remains of the Day,' 'The Two Popes,' 'Westworld' and so many more,'' Festival Chairman Harold Matzner said. "In 'The Father,' Hopkins gives an outstanding emotional performance, his best in years, as an 80-year-old father whose grip on reality is unraveling."

Hopkins won an Academy Award in 1992 for Best Actor for his role in " The Silence of the Lambs."

In 2006, he was awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."

The festival's in-person activities, including the awards gala, are canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Palm Springs International Film Society still plans to acknowledge this year's most celebrated films and film performances via a tribute that will air on Feb. 11 on Entertainment Tonight.''

Festival organizers previously announced director Chloe Zhao ( "Nomadland") and actors Leslie Odom Jr. ( "One Night in Miami''), Riz Ahmed ( "Sound of Metal"), Gary Oldman ( "Mank") and Carey Mulligan (" Promising Young Woman") as 2021 honorees, along with "The Trial of the Chicago 7" as the winner of the Vanguard Award that recognizes a director and cast for "collective work on an exceptional film project."

Variety will honor British director Steve McQueen with the Creative Impact in Directing Award at the 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards virtual event on Feb. 26 for "Small Axe,'' a collection of films he created for Amazon Studios.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival is set to return next year. The Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled for June 22-28.

More information can be found at www.psfilmfest.org.