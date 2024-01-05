Variety hosts 10 Directors to Watch, Creative Impact Awards Brunch

Variety today hosted its 10 Directors to Watch as well as its Creative Impact Awards Brunch as part of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

At the brunch, which was held Friday at Parker Palm Springs, Variety honored Penelope Cruz with the Creative Impact in Acting Award, Yorgos Lanthimos with the Creative Impact in Directing Award, and Eric Roth with the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award.

Additionally, the publication celebrated its list of 10 Directors to Watch, Blitz Bazawule for "The Color Purple," Ilker Catak for "The Teachers' Lounge,'' Sophie Dupuis for "Solo," Cord Jefferson for "American Fiction," Titus Kaphar for "Exhibiting Forgiveness," Anna Kendrick for "Woman of the Hour," Kobi Libii for "The American Society of Magical Negroes," Aaron Schimberg for "A Different Man," Ena Sendijarevic for "Sweet Dreams" and Eva Trobisch for "Ivo."

"Particularly at a time when changes in financing, shooting and distribution generate new challenges for artists to get their films funded, their visions fulfilled and finally their work shown to audiences, recognizing young artists feels more important than ever -- especially those who have much to say so early in their careers,'' Variety reporters wrote in an article.

The film festival will continue with screenings of 179 films from 74 countries and several programs through Jan. 15.